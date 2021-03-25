Week 76 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings.

Wednesday’s live edition of Dynamite drew 757,000 viewers on TNT, while the live NXT show drew 678,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #6 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #29. AEW ranked #60 in viewership, while NXT ranked #64 in viewership.

Last week’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite drew 768,000 viewers and ranked #6 on the Cable Top 150, and #57 in viewership. Last week’s NXT show drew 597,000 viewers and ranked #42 on the Cable Top 150, and #73 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.14 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.28 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.13 in that demographic.

Dynamite topped NXT by 11.7% in viewership this week, and by 114.3% in the 18-49 key demographic.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 1.4% from last week’s audience, but up 7% in the 18-49 key demo rating. While the 18-49 rating was up from last week, it’s still on the lower end of what the show has been doing lately.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 7.6% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 rating was down 12% from the same week last year.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 13.6% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 7.7% from last week. While the 18-49 rating was up this week, it’s tied with one other episode, the January 13 show, to be the third-worst key demo rating of this year.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 1.4% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating was down 30% from the same week last year.

The Challenge on MTV topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.56 rating, drawing just 962,000 viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership with 3.138 million viewers, ranking #10 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.24 rating in the key demo.

The Masked Singer on FOX topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.200 million viewers. The Masked Singer also took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.20 rating.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 691,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode:

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode