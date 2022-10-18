Backstage Health Update On Triple H

Paul "Triple H" Levesque was out of the office on Monday, after the WWE Chief Content Officer tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

According to Fightful Select, Levesque is "doing fine," and his usual duties overseeing this week's broadcast of "Raw" was handled by WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Brian "Road Dogg" James. The bulk of the script for "Raw" was reportedly written on Sunday night. Despite Levesque's absence, the episode dipped only one percent in total viewership, although there was a ten percent drop in the rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Levesque's health has been a point of concern in the past. The 53-year-old executive suffered a cardiac episode last year caused by a genetic heart condition, for which he underwent surgery. The health scare was grave enough that Levesque initially stepped away from many of his corporate duties in WWE, only coming back to full-time work in the months and weeks leading up to Vince McMahon's exit from the company amidst probes into McMahon's finances that now involves federal investigators. Since McMahon's retirement Levesque has managed the creative direction of the company and was also responsible for bringing James back into the company in his current role, who took over for former Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett.

Under James' supervision, Monday night's "Raw" saw a brawl break out between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. Also, JBL made an appearance, welcoming Baron Corbin back to "Raw," and even declaring Corbin "a wrestling god."