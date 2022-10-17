Triple H Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19

It appears WWE will be without their head of creative tonight for the first time since he stepped into the role earlier this year. Based on a report from PWInsider, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has tested positive for COVID-19. He will be absent from both tonight's "WWE Raw" and tomorrow's episode of "WWE NXT."

Levesque is said to be feeling good despite the diagnosis, and the company is hopeful that he will return in time for this Friday's "WWE SmackDown," or next week's "Raw" at the latest. The Chief Content Officer has reportedly been in touch with the company's writers and producers remotely, and feels confident in the direction of tonight's show in his absence.

While the company received internal criticism for the way it handled COVID-19 infections in the early days of the pandemic, they would eventually begin more rigid testing protocols before relaxing those rules towards the end of last year. WWE has seen its fair share of COVID-19 infections throughout the course of the pandemic, with the most recent outbreak of more than an isolated case or two taking place this past April.

Until he begins testing negative for the virus and is cleared to return, Levesque will be forced to take something of a step back from his duties as head of creative. However, it's likely that major creative decisions will still make their way to him to approve, while the actual running of the shows will be left to the producers with the most experience.