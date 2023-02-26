Cameron Grimes Returns To In-Ring Action In Dark Match Before WWE SmackDown

Cameron Grimes has been a consistently present member of WWE's developmental roster "NXT" since his debut for the company back in 2019. However, the North Carolina native has been gone from WWE television since his loss to Joe Gacy of Schism last November, with reports that he will be making his main roster debut on either "SmackDown" or "RAW."

These reports continue to be substantiated, as Grimes recently returned to the ring in a dark match ahead of the February 24 episode of "WWE Smackdown" in Evansville, Indiana. Following a promo by Hit Row calling out any "country bumpkin" in the locker room, it was Grimes who answered the challenge, facing Ashontee Adonis in singles action. The final Million Dollar Champion was victorious against the Hit Row member, marking his first singles victory since his appearance on "WWE Main Event" last October, where he beat "WWE Raw" star Akira Tozawa.

Grimes's future on the main roster remains up in the air at the moment, with WWE's creative team reportedly not having plans for the former NXT North American Champion's main roster debut as of yet. However, his victory over a main roster performer like Adonis could mean progress is being made for Grimes.

Despite his five-year tenure in "NXT," Grimes is a wrestling veteran with over 13 years under his belt. The former Trevor Lee was perhaps best known before his time in WWE for his reigns as TNA/Impact X-Division Champion throughout the 2010s before leaving the company ahead of his WWE debut in 2019.