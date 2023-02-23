Backstage Update On Cameron Grimes' WWE Status

WWE's Cameron Grimes has been rumored to be heading to the main roster for months now, and a new report from Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer may indicate why the young star hasn't made the full move quite yet. Speaking on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer indicated that Grimes is indeed done in "NXT," but is currently awaiting a creative plan for his main roster debut.

Grimes previously made a cameo appearance on "WWE Raw" back in October, recruiting Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for some help back over on "NXT." While at the "Raw" taping, Grimes also wrestled a dark match before the show began.

Ahead of his seemingly-imminent main roster debut, Grimes made his last appearance on "NXT" during the November 8 episode, where he lost to Joe Gacy in a singles match. Grimes debuted for "NXT" back in 2019, and over the course of his time there, he defeated Carmelo Hayes to capture the "NXT" North American Championship before eventually losing the belt back to Hayes. He also feuded against the likes of Finn Balor, Kushida, and "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase of all people.

Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took the position of WWE's Chief Content Officer, there haven't been as many "NXT" call-ups as some may have expected. A number of free agents who used to compete under the "NXT" banner were brought back to join the main roster, including Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and Dexter Lumis. IYO SKY joined up with Kai and Bayley to form Damage CTRL back in August, and the following month Solo Sikoa was called up to become part of The Bloodline. If Grimes does indeed make his main roster debut soon, he will join a relatively short list of "NXT" talent to make the move up in WWE's new era.