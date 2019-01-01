Another Former X-Division Champion Announces His Departure From Impact Wrestling

When the calendar flipped to 2019, the contracts of many wrestlers from various promotions expired including a four-time Impact Wrestling champion.

Trevor Lee announced on Twitter that he is officially a free agent, and he thanked Impact for giving him his first opportunity to wrestle for a national promotion.

Today I am officially a Free Agent.

I want to thank @IMPACTWRESTLING for all the friends I have made and knowledge I have learned. #ZNA — Trevor Lee (@TLee910) January 1, 2019

Lee teased his departure on Dec. 31 when he re-tweeted DJZ's tweet in which he also announced he would be a free agent come midnight.

But there was, perhaps, no teasing going on when Lee hinted at his next stop. Lee replied "See you soon" to a member of WWE's content team for NXT and the Performance Center.

Appreciate it! See you soon. — Trevor Lee (@TLee910) January 1, 2019

Lee joined Impact Wrestling as a 21-year-old in 2015 and he mainly competed in the X-Division and as part of a tag team. He was a three-time X-Division champion and held the Tag Team Championship alongside Brian Myers.

Before joining Impact, Lee wrestled for Pro Wrestling Guerrilla where he was involved in matches with the likes of Cedric Alexander, Johnny Gagano and The Young Bucks. He also competed for various indie promotions including OMEGA Championship Wrestling based in his hometown of Cameron, North Carolina. Those ties to Cameron also give Lee ties to WWE as he was trained by Matt and Jeff Hardy.

Big Chuck Malimar contributed to this article.