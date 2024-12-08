Trick Williams Defeats Ridge Holland, Retains WWE NXT Title At Deadline

Trick Williams is still NXT Champion after defeating Ridge Holland at "WWE NXT" Deadline on Saturday. Holland got the opportunity after defeating Andre Chase on "NXT," forcing Chase U to disband, in a match that Williams himself helped set up. Holland attempted to get the upper hand to start off the match, hitting Williams with an uppercut and a suplex shortly after the bell rang. He also seemingly started to target the champion's neck, and Williams fought back, both in and outside of the ring.

The pair battled back-and-forth with Williams sending Holland into the bottom rope face-first, then sending him crashing to the mat with a twisting neck breaker. Holland hit a backbreaker from the middle rope and stomped on Williams' head. They stopped one another with super kicks, then traded falls before both were laid out on the mat. They fought back to the outside and Holland cleared the announce desk and attempted to take Williams out with a Redeemer, like he did on "NXT" on Tuesday, sending the champion to the hospital. Williams countered and pushed Holland off the desk and threw him back in the ring.

Holland tripped Williams and sent him flying into the ropes, where he got his neck caught between the top and middle ropes, and the referee had to work to free him. Holland followed up with a Redeemer, but Williams kicked out. The champion hit a Trick Kick followed by a Trick Shot for the victory to retain his gold.