WWE NXT Title Match Set For Deadline, Chase U Forced To Disband

Chase U as "WWE NXT" fans know it is no more after Ridge Holland defeated Andre Chase in a number one contender's match for the NXT Championship on Tuesday. Last week on "NXT," Chase interrupted champion Trick Williams and said he wanted one more match with Holland after he lost in an ambulance match at Halloween Havoc. Williams set up the number one contender's match, but Holland made the stipulation that if he won, Chase U would have to disband and Chase, Thea Hail, Duke Hudson, and Riley Osbourne would have to go their separate ways.

At the beginning of the match, Holland removed the padding from a portion of the floor around the ring and attempted to slam Chase onto the concrete, but he countered and jumped into the student section as the broadcast went to break. Holland then got a chair into the ring, but it was intercepted by the referee. Chase attempted a low blow, but Holland countered and took him down. Hail and Hudson then pulled the referee out of the ring, and Hudson got in the ring and started wailing on Holland.

Holland got the upper hand and sent Hudson through the drywall underneath the overlook on the "NXT" set. Osbourne flew over the top rope, taking out both Holland and Hail. Osbourne attempted to fight Holland in the ring, but got caught and thrown over the top rope onto the exposed concrete. With his attention back on Chase and the referee back in the ring, Holland fell victim to the Chase U stomps, but kicked out of a pin attempt.

Chase went to the top rope to look to end the match and attempted a flying cross body, but was caught by Holland, who hit the Redeemer for the victory. Chase looked on at his students from the ring to end the show.