WWE NXT Title Contender Match To Determine Fate Of Chase U

A number one contender's match for the NXT Championship was set up on "WWE NXT' on Tuesday, and more than just a shot at the gold is at stake. Ridge Holland will take on Chase U's Andre Chase next week, and if Chase loses, Chase U will be no more. The match was set up, though notably not yet made official by General Manager Ava after NXT Champion Trick Williams came out to address the crowd after Holland pinned him during a tag team match at the ECW arena last week. Williams attempted to call Holland out, but Chase U's music hit and Chase came out through the crowd. He told the champion he still has beef with Holland.

Holland's music then hit after Williams began to offer Chase a title shot. He listed off his recent accomplishments, and Chase said he wanted another match, then put the entire university on the line. Holland initially said he didn't care about the school. Williams set up the number one contender's match for next week, and Holland said if Chase loses, Chase's relationships with Duke Hudson, Riley Osborne, and Thea Hail will be no more, and Chase U will be done. Chase agreed to the terms before Holland clocked him, but Williams had the babyface's back, sending Holland to the mat and hitting the Chase U stomps alongside Chase to end the segment.