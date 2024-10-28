Ridge Holland Defeats Andre Chase In Ambulance Match At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Andre Chase may have challenged former Chase U member Ridge Holland to an ambulance match at Halloween Havoc, but it was Chase himself who ended up in the ambulance with the door closed on him at the premium live event. Holland and Chase battled back and forth, not even getting back into the ring until the middle portion of the bout. Chase started off the match hot and hit a rolling cannonball from the apron to Holland on the outside, then the men battled up the ramp toward the ambulance. Chase attempted to get Holland in first, but Holland avoided it and got the stretcher out of the ambulance. He attempted to shut Chase inside, but Chase fought back and blasted his foe with a fire extinguisher.

Back in the ring, Holland took over and the pair battled with kendo sticks. Holland pulled up the mat from the concrete back on the outside, but he was the one who got slammed onto it. Chase cleared off the announce desk, but Holland attempted to capitalize and got Chase up, but Chase hit his own DDT to Holland. The two battled back up the ramp with the stretcher in tow. Chase got to the top of the ambulance and hit another cannonball onto Holland.

Chase attempted to get Holland in the ambulance, but Holland fought hard to get out. He hit a slingshot to Chase into the ambulance door and took control of the match. Holland hit the Redeemer DDT to Chase and got him in the ambulance and closed the door for the win.

