Andre Chase Makes Extreme Stipulation For WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Earlier this year, Ridge Holland announced his plans to step away from professional wrestling after failing in his "last shot" at redemption. Shortly after this, Holland luckily received another shot, courtesy of Chase U. As Andre Chase, the leader of the faction, points out, though, Holland later squandered this opportunity by turning on Chase U at "WWE NXT" No Mercy. As such, Chase has now challenged Holland to face him under an extreme stipulation at "NXT" Halloween Havoc.

Advertisement

On this week's episode of "NXT," Chase reflected on Holland's journey with Chase U, which brought about a reign as NXT Tag Team Champions alongside Chase. Once the duo lost the titles to Axiom and Nathan Frazier, however, Holland snapped in frustration, and subsequently attacked Chase along with fellow Chase U members Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne. Holland specifically sent Chase crashing onto the commentary table with a DDT — one that resulted in Chase being transported from the building via an ambulance. With this in mind, Chase vowed to end Holland's misery in an Ambulance Match at the October 27 premium live event.

In recent weeks, Holland has defeated both Hudson and Osborne in singles action. Halloween Havoc will mark the first ever singles match between him and Andre Chase.

Advertisement

Elsewhere on the PLE card, Tony D'Angelo will defend his newly-won NXT North American Championship in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares contest against Oba Femi. Newly signed talents Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer will also make their WWE premium live event debuts, in-ring wise, when they square off with Cora Jade and NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.