Oba Femi To Challenge WWE NXT NA Champion In Dangerous Match

The longest reigning North American Champion on "WWE NXT," Oba Femi, will get a shot to earn back his title from Tony D'Angelo at Halloween Havoc. After confronting D'Angelo, who toasted the former champion to open Tuesday's episode of "NXT" following his victory over Femi in St. Louis, Femi interrupted the D'Angelo Family celebrations to challenge the new champion and spin the wheel at ringside to determine the match stipulation at the premium live event. It was determined that their third match will be a "Tables, Ladders, and Scares" match, meaning it will likely be competed under TLC rules.

D'Angelo knocked off Femi as hit championship reign hit 273 days. "The Don of 'NXT'" had been telling a Rocky-esque story prior to their match, with D'Angelo training to gain back his confidence before going after the title. D'Angelo spoke on an episode of "Busted Open Radio" about the match and called it "very exciting" and "hard hitting." D'Angelo called the victory the highlight of his wrestling career thus far. The two will go head-to-head once again at Halloween Havoc on September 27 at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.