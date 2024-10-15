WWE NXT Live Coverage 10/15 - Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match, Lola Vice Takes On Nikkita Lyons

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on October 15, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Trick Williams will find out who his first challenger for the "NXT" Champion is since regaining the title as Ethan Page collides with Je'Von Evans and Wes Lee in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match. Not only did Williams dethroned Page on the October 1 edition of "NXT", but whoever wins tonight's match will mark his first defense since becoming titleholder.

Last week, Tony D'Angelo of The Family put an end to Oba Femi's historic 273 day reign as the longest reigning North American Champion when he dethroned him as titleholder. Tonight, D'Angelo will be commemorating his win as he appears before the "NXT" Universe. Nikkita Lyons will also be returning from injury to compete in her first match on television since the January 9 edition of "NXT" in which she came up short to Blair Davenport when she squares off with Lola Vice, while Stephanie Vaquer makes her in-ring debut on "NXT" when she goes head-to-head with Wren Sinclair elsewhere in the women's division.

Additionally, with "NXT" Halloween Havoc right around the corner on October 27, the wheel annually used for the upcoming Premium Live Event will be appearing on tonight's show. Old rivals Oro Mensah and Lexis King will also be coming face-to-face once again as they meet in a Gentleman's Duel, and Ridge Holland goes one-on-one with former ally and Chase U member Riley Osborne in a rematch from the September 24 episode of "NXT".

