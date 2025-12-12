WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 12/13/2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

Just a few months ago, if we told you that Dragon Lee and AJ Styles would be a tag team, and then we told you than NXT's Je'Von Evans and TNA's Leon Slater would pair up as well, and then we followed that up by telling you that the former would be WWE World Tag Team Champions and the latter would be facing Lee and Styles at Saturday Night's Main Event, on the same card as John Cena's retirement match, you'd have said something like, "Wrestling Inc. Prediction Punditry Panel People, you're insane." And yet, insane or not, here we indeed are. With no titles on the line, and under the umbrella of Cena's apparent desire to pit stars of today against the future of the industry, these four will square off in what could very well steal the show, perhaps right out of the gate.

It would make a lot of sense for this match to open the card, in an obvious set-the-house-afire effort, and with the combatants involved, that result would be the expectation. The face of TNA for so long against its current X-Division champion. Perhaps WWE's greatest high flyer at the moment against a "Young OG" so bouncy he just might find himself bounced right to the top of the main roster before too long at just 21 years old. The innovation that Evans and Slater (also 21) bring to the table already against an established veteran and an absolute legend who have made their respective presences known the world over for nearly 40 years combined—who, by the way, have managed to find enough chemistry this early in their pairing to pull off a double stomp off the ropes into a Styles Clash as a tandem finisher. This match has all the potential in the world, just as the youngsters competing in it do themselves.

As for a winner, we're quite heavily favoring the old guard here, with the sentiment being that this is a showcase match for one and all, we'll see some phenomenally crazy stuff, but the vets will pull it off in the end, giving it the "go over without getting over" treatment for Evans and Slater, and undoubtedly ending in a pair of handshakes, legitimate respect, and likely a standing ovation from those in attendance.

Written by Jon Jordan