WWE NXT's Sol Ruca Makes Main Roster Debut On SmackDown, Alexa Bliss Pulls Out Victory

Ever since she debuted in "WWE NXT," Sol Ruca has shown great amounts of promise. Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" only further affirmed her in-ring momentum, as the "NXT" Women's North American Champion and "WWE Speed" Women's Champion made her main roster debut in a Fatal Fourway match against her soon-to-be Evolution opponents.

Ruca locked up with Kairi Sane, Alexa Bliss, and current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez ahead of their upcoming Evolution match for the women's tag titles. The match was chaos from the beginning, with current champion Perez and Ruca dominating the first half of the match. A Superplex from the top rope in the match's second act grounded all four women, but Bliss and Ruca were the first two on their feet. They exchanged rights before Perez took Bliss out following a near fall attempt. Perez and Ruca locked up before Ruca slammed Perez. Sane intercepted Ruca's subsequent top-rope move attempt, and flattened the "NXT" upstart with a Double Stomp before both Bliss and Perez broke up the pin.

Nashville came alive as Ruca interrupted a Bliss and Perez brawl to deliver a Double Sol Snatcher, but Rodrigeuz placed Perez's feet on the ropes to break up the pin. The move infuriated Ruca's partner Zaria, who attempted to confront Rodriguez. Rodrigeuz flattened Zaria and an ringside Asuka before Charlotte Flair, Bliss' partner, got involved to send Rodriguez into the announce desk and Joe Tessitore.

Back in the ring, Sane flattened Ruca with a firm elbow before turning her attention to a downed Bliss. Sane attempted the Insane Elbow, but Bliss placed her knees-up for a counter. Bliss took home the victory following a Sister Abigail DDT.

All women involved in Friday's Fatal Fourway match are expected to go head-to-head for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on Sunday, July 13, at Evolution II.