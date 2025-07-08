Kabuki Warrors Reunite On WWE Raw, Enter Women's Tag Title Match At Evolution 2025

The Kabuki Warriors, Kairi Sane and Asuka, reunited after the "Empress of Tomorrow" made a post-match save during "WWE Raw."

Sane was in singles action with Roxanne Perez on Monday, picking up the surprise win despite interference from Raquel Rodriguez by reversing Pop Rox into a pinfall. After the match, Rodriguez and Perez sought to gain a measure of revenge with a two-on-one beatdown. Asuka's music hit and she made her way down the ramp to make the save, but was almost caught with a Texana Bomb for her troubles. Sane regained her footing and helped Asuka to finally fight the pair out of the ring, and they embraced one another to cement their reunion.

In a later backstage segment, Asuka and Sane were shown asking Adam Pearce for a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution this weekend. He said that they could represent the "Raw" brand in the tag title match, also due to feature "WWE SmackDown" stars Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, as well as "WWE NXT" pairing Zaria and Sol Ruca challenging for the titles held by Rodriguez and Perez. Perez became champion via a Judgment Day vote during last week's "Raw" to confirm her as a member of the stable and a stand-in for the injured Liv Morgan. The Kabuki Warriors will be looking to secure their third reign with the titles as well as equaling the championship record set by Morgan and Rodriguez