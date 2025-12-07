Kendal Grey Scores Huge Upset, Wins WWE NXT Deadline Women's Iron Survivor Challenge

WWE Evolve Women's Champion Kendal Grey won the 2025 women's Iron Survivor Challenge at "WWE NXT" Deadline.

The 25-minute scramble on Saturday saw Grey, Kelani Jordan, Jordynne Grace, Sol Ruca, and Lola Vice battling for an opportunity at the NXT Women's Championship – currently held by Jacy Jayne.

Jordan and Grey started the match. Grey got her first fall on Jordan. Grace entered next. Jordan got her first fall on Grey. Vice entered fourth and got her first fall on Grey almost immediately. Grey later got her second fall on Grace. And then Grace got her first fall on Jordan.

Ruca made her entrance at fifth, but Jordan attacked her before she could get in the ring, and medical officials escorted her up the ramp. Ruca returned to the ring and got two falls simultaneously over Jordan and Vice.

Jordan got her second fall, breaking Grey's attempt at a third, and pinning Grace. Grace got her second fall over Jordan. Vice got her second point over Grey. Ruca hit Sol Snatcher to Vice on the floor, rolling her into the ring with 30 seconds left. Jordan cast Ruca out of the way, hit a 450 splash only to then get into a scuffle with Grace taking them to the outside; Grey hit a springboard flatliner to Vice and got the winning pin with seconds left to go – the bout ending 3-2-2-2-2 in her favor.