Numerous WWE Talent Reportedly Participate In Bayley's Independent Lodestone Seminar

"Role Model" isn't just a nickname Bayley attached her name to; it's a positive moniker she wants to live up to. And so far, she has gone above and beyond the role of a role model. This week, the first-ever WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion held a training camp called Lodestone, which helped female wrestlers of all training levels expand their techniques. Of those who participated, 20 independent stars took part in this extensive camp, with several colleagues helping with the cause as guest trainers, including former in-ring champions, rivals, and allies of Bayley's: Charlotte Flair, Nattie Neidhart, Bianca Belair, Ivy Nile, Lyra Valkyria, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, and the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, Maxxine Dupri, as confirmed by PWInsider Elite.

Speechless by the turnout on its first day, Bayley posted on X [formerly known as Twitter], "Thank you @MsCharlotteWWE, @BiancaBelairWWE, @NatbyNature, @Real_Valkyria, and @RheaRipley_WWE. I have no words. But I can't wait to share this experience with all of you. What a first day [red heart emoji] #LodestoneWomen."

"The Queen" Flair responded to Bayley's post with, "Bayley....... YOUR commitment to elevating women's wrestling is unmatched, and it pushes all of us to raise the bar. [blue butterfly and golden sparkles emojis] thank you for the opportunity.... KEEP DREAMING & working hard ladies [heart hands emoji] Lodestone Women [flexed biceps emoji]."

As reports indicate, this seminar was not associated with WWE. It was the former multi-time champion who put together and assisted with this event. This week's event was the opening of a future dream she has, which is to open up her own wrestling school. An advocate for changing the course of women's wrestling from when she first started, Bayley has always been adamant about wanting the women's wrestling industry to be in a much better place than she found it. She will return to the ring and face former WWE NXT Women's North American and Speed Champion, Sol Ruca, at Saturday Night's Main Event next Saturday.