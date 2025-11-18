Maxxine Dupri Pins Becky Lynch, Wins WWE Women's IC Title After AJ Lee Returns On Raw

Maxxine Dupri upset Becky Lynch with the help of AJ Lee, winning the Women's Intercontinental Champion during "WWE Raw."

Lycnh was defending her title for the third time out of a total of eight defense against Dupri, having previously beaten her by pinfall first in August. Dupri then secured a count-out win over Lynch in October, spurring on a second attempt for the title which she won – alas, via disqualification, so the title did not change.

Lynch sought to pose with her title ahead of the trilogy bout, ripping it from the referee who was trying to get the match underway; the bell rang with Lynch's back turned to Dupri, allowing the challenger to take an early advantage and get a near-fall. But Lynch ultimately took control and started to throw her opponent around the ring and the ringside area. Dupri fought back into the match to get two near-falls and sought for the ankle lock, only for the champion to fight out and get a near-fall of her own.

Dupri locked in the ankle lock at last and looked to have Lynch beat, but her shoulders hit the mat initiating a count, so she had to break the hold. Lynch then hit a Manhandle Slam and went for the cover, but Dupri managed to get her foot on the rope before the count of two. Lynch dumped Dupri out of the ring and looked to remove the turnbuckle pad, but then AJ Lee made her return and entrance.

The distraction of Lee's return allowed Dupri to connect with a cross-body from the top rope to secure the winning pinfall and her first title in WWE.