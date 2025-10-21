Becky Lynch Loses To Maxxine Dupri By DQ, Keeps WWE Women's IC Title On Raw

Earlier this month, Maxxine Dupri got a surprising victory over Becky Lynch via countout in a non title match. They first faced off for the title back in August with Lynch getting the win. Dupri earned herself a title shot on "Raw".

In the early going of the match, the Intercontinental Champion was firmly in control. Dupri made it back in the ring to beat a 10-count and hit Lynch with a step up leg drop. She continued her offense and the two exchanged blows. Dupri did a German Suplex, followed by a heel kick before cinching in an Ankle Lock. Lynch broke free and put her in a butterfly suplex, only for Dupri to break free and put her in another Ankle Lock.

As Durpi continued on the offense, the angrier the champ got. This led to Lynch getting her belt and attempting to leave. Dupri dragged her back to the ring and delivered a Sunset Flip, but Lynch held onto the ropes. Dupri was able to roll her up. After kicking out, Lynch hit her with the IC title to cause a disqualification, but retain her title.