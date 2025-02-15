Former Women's Champion Bayley Reflects On WWE Success

WWE's Bayley is regarded as one of the most influential female stars of her era, and she recently shared that some of her successes still haven't sunk in.

The "WWE Raw" star, in her appearance on the "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast, was asked what it feels like to win titles and have unforgettable moments in WWE.

"Sometimes I'm so numb and so like stressed, so I don't know, it doesn't hit me till literally like later or till people I meet and they tell me what that moment meant to them. I'm like, 'Oh, man, I made an impact,'" the WWE star said.

Bayley said that winning Money in the Bank and cashing in her briefcase was a memorable moment of her WWE career, one that brought her to tears when she headed back to her hotel room. She compared that win to her Women's Royal Rumble win last year, and her win at WrestleMania last year, which she stated hasn't sunk in.

"But one of the moments I do remember was Money in the Bank when I won Money in the Bank and cashed in the same night. When I was told what I was doing that night, I'm like, 'This is crazy, but all right, cool,'" Bayley said. "Winning Money in the Bank is also one thing like winning the Rumble, that not everybody gets to do, so having a night like I did that night hit me hard, and I'm sure the 'Mania one hasn't really even hit me yet. The Rumble one kind of has. It's just weird 'cause life moves so fast it's hard to sit on it."

The WWE star has a laundry list of achievements in the promotion, from becoming the first WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion, as well as the first WWE Women's Triple Crown Champion, both coming in 2019. She could get another title shot at WrestleMania 41 later this year if she wins the women's Elimination Chamber match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "No-Contest Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.