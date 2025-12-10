John Cena Reflects On Retirement Tour Days Ahead Of Final Match At WWE SNME

At this weekend's Saturday Night Main Event, John Cena will step up to GUNTHER after the former World Heavyweight Champion earned the opportunity to retire him. In an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" ahead of their clash this weekend, Cena expressed how he feels going into the bout this weekend.

Cena claims he feels great and noted how big a deal it's been for WWE to keep people's attention for a year.

"I'm super excited about the 13th, because...I would love for it to be, rather than just a tribute show, I want it to be a look ahead," he explained, confirming that he's completely done wrestling after this. "Gosh, what a way to go out...To be able to say goodbye to a chapter of my life that's very important, and in doing so, hopefully get eyes on the next two-decade run or maybe give somebody that boot in the butt!"

However, the veteran quickly took a realistic standpoint, admitting that at 48, he's realized he can't keep up anymore and simply wanted to give the audience memorable moments on his way out.

"I don't know if people will understand it right away. No wrestler ever retires; I'll be the first," he boldly claimed. "But it's been great to see audience get it and audiences understand." Cena then noted that so far, he's been very happy with his final shows, and praised everyone internally, and accepted that everyone outside of WWE has opinions. "It's part of what we do. I love [criticism], because it's vocal and starts conversations."

