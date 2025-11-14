AJ Styles Doesn't Believe WWE Will Let Him Work In TNA Before 2026 Retirement

Before WWE star AJ Styles hangs up his wrestling boots in 2026, TNA World Champion Mike Santana aims to face him in a TNA ring, specifically with the title on the line. Styles himself is sold on the idea as well. When it comes to the likelihood of the match actually happening, however, Styles isn't too confident.

"I was hoping that this would happen. I really was, but then I realized it probably never could as far as WWE letting me do that," Styles said on "No-Contest Wrestling." "I'll tell you why. It's because as soon as I open those gates for the main roster talent, now everybody's gonna want to do it.

"I don't know if it's going to happen if I'm being honest, but I would like to, don't get me wrong. What a moment it was when I was able to go back, but I just don't see a match happening as of right now. NXT has got the partnership, not the main roster talent. Listen, I wish I could do it. I think I should be the only guy to do it, but that's being very selfish. So we'll see what happens in the future. I don't know necessarily, but we'll find out together."

As Styles alluded to, he made a surprise return to TNA at the 2025 Slammiversary event, during which he heavily praised the newly-crowned X-Division Champion Leon Slater. Crowd chants of "one more match" buzzed in the air as well.

Styles' appearance at Slammiversary materialized largely thanks to the multi-year partnership formed between WWE and TNA. Excluding Joe Hendry's outings at the 2025 Royal Rumble and WWE WrestleMania 41, though, cross-promotional matches have only involved stars of TNA and "WWE NXT," the latter of which serves as WWE's developmental brand.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "No-Contest Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.