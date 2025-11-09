TNA's Mike Santana Names WWE Star As The Only Dream Match He Has Left

Across his runs in TNA, AEW, and the independent circuit, Mike Santana has shared the ring with some of the world's greatest wrestlers. There's only one he'd consider a dream, however.

While appearing on "No-Contest Wrestling," Santana revealed that he's eyeing a match with current WWE World Tag Team Champion and former TNA star AJ Styles. "I've been very blessed in my career to have worked with so many different people, especially people that I grew up watching, guys that I played with their action figures, guys that I've idolized. I've been very blessed, but there's only one dream match that I'm chasing. There's one left for me, and that is AJ Styles," Santana said.

"AJ Styles, for me, there's no one like him. I think when he's gone, there ain't going to be no one like him, The fact that he hasn't been in TNA what since 2015, the fact that he's still recognized still to this day after every amazing thing that he's done since leaving, the fact that he's still synonymous with TNA and still considered the face and the original homegrown talent of TNA just speaks volumes. The fact that I'm also in this position as the face of the company and another homegrown talent of TNA, I think the story is there. The story writes itself."

Styles, a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion, will mark the end of his in-ring career sometime in 2026. Since 2016, "The Phenomenal One" has called WWE his home. Through WWE's partnership with TNA, though, Santana hopes to bring Styles back to a TNA ring one more time, specifically for a match with Santana's TNA World Championship on the line. Santana captured the title by defeating Trick Williams, a "WWE NXT" star at TNA Bound For Glory last month. Since the event, he has yet to defend it.

