Jeff Jarrett Believes Early TNA Was Built Around This Current WWE Star

AEW star Jeff Jarrett has named the gamechangers of TNA, naming WWE's AJ Styles as the biggest gamechanger of the promotion.

Jarrett, who started the promotion alongside his father, Jerry, recently discussed the key players to have helped TNA the most since its establishment on his "My World" podcast. He believes that Styles was the single most important star in the history of TNA Wrestling, as demonstrated by the number of titles "The Phenomenal One" won during his time with the promotion. Jarrett is glad that Styles' wife supported him, and in a way, changed TNA Wrestling.

"A kid from Georgia, North Georgia, a landscaper, had a wife in school — thank god she was, or AJ might have gone up to Cincinnati [WWE]. But he wanted to make his roots and stay there with Wendy and start their family and, you know, bought in, and then me and him had the working relationship in the ring, and you know, he becomes the Grand Slam winner and just, you know — just the continual," he said. "He's the guy that literally everything was built around from the day we really started the company. You can go back and look at [his history] X-Division champion, and he's a tag, and he was obviously a heavyweight champion, so AJ is the OG gamechanger. Yeah, it was no doubt — a no-brainer to put him at number one."

Styles had received a developmental deal from WWE prior to signing with TNA, but eventually decided to join the Jarretts' new promotion. On the podcast, Jeff Jarrett named the commentary duo of Mike Tenay and Don West, along with longtime pro wrestling producer Keith Mitchell, as other gamechangers in TNA.