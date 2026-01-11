Update On Killer Kelly's TNA Status

Ahead of its AMC debut, TNA Wrestling re-signed a number of in-ring talents, including Mustafa Ali and TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boys. As seen in recent weeks, however, the company wasn't successful in all cases.

According to Fightful Select, Killer Kelly is another name that has departed from TNA Wrestling following the expiration of her latest contract. Last month, reports indicated that Kelly and TNA officials were in the midst of discussions regarding a possible extension. Evidently, that result didn't pan out as the outlet notes that Kelly has now "effectively left the company" with no creative plans currently in place for her.

Originally, Kelly's TNA deal was said to end in August 2025. Due to an absence stemming from maternity leave, though, an additional four months were tacked onto it.

Kelly, a former Knockouts Tag Team Champion, returned to TNA programming in June 2025, setting her sights on then-Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich. Kelly went on to unsuccessfully challenge Slamovich in a chain match for the title on "TNA iMPACT." Her last TNA in-ring appearance, taped on December 7, saw her take a loss to Myla Grace on "TNA Xplosion."

As of this writing, Kelly's potential next moves in wrestling are unknown. Meanwhile, Jake Something wasted little time to secure a new home for himself following the expiration of his respective TNA contract on January 1. Something, now known as Jake Doyle, was announced as the newest member of All Elite Wrestling roster after his introduction from Don Callis on last Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite."