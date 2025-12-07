Some TNA Talents Working Without Contracts Ahead Of AMC Premiere

TNA Wrestling will soon begin a new era as its flagship show, "Thursday Night iMPACT," moves to AMC and AMC+ on January 15, 2026 for viewers in the United States. Per a new report, some in-ring talents are heading into this new era without contracts.

According to Fightful Select, the deal of former TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion Killer Kelly is set to expire sometime this month, though the two sides are currently in discussions about a potential extension. Meanwhile, Myron Reed is working in TNA without a contract, but similar to his fiancee Kelly, he is said to be in conversations with TNA officials about inking a formal deal.

The outlet additionally reports that Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel, fellow members of The Rascalz alongside Reed, are on track for contract expirations in December as well. Dezmond Xavier, the final member of the stable, is reportedly still operating without a TNA contract after returning to the promotion last month.

Previous reports indicated that the likes of Steve Maclin, AJ Francis, Jody Threat, Jake Something, and former X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali were also approaching their respective contract ends in the coming weeks. Whether any or all of them will stay in TNA beyond that has yet to be seen.

Later today, TNA will mark its third outing in El Paso, Texas with another round of television tapings. On Friday, the company hosted TNA Final Resolution, which included a notable title change between "WWE NXT" star Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and the now-former TNA International Champion Steve Maclin. The AMC premiere of "Thursday Night iMPACT" will emanate from Garland, Texas.