TNA Has Numerous Contracts To Renew Before AMC Premiere

TNA Wrestling is reportedly set to begin conversations with a few stars on new contracts that are set to end soon.

TNA has a lot going for it following the announcement of its new television deal, but the promotion has to re-sign several stars on new contracts as they are set to expire soon. "Fightful Select" has reported that contract negotiations with TNA wrestlers whose deals are expiring soon will begin the following week. The promotion is also looking to sign a few stars ahead of their debut on AMC, one of whom is former AEW star Bear Bronson. The outlet further reported that some TNA stars said they held off on discussing a new contract until the TV deal was finalized, while TNA also has had discussions with some stars.

The contracts of a few TNA wrestlers will expire at the end of this month, which includes the likes of Jody Threat, Mustafa Ali, The Hardys, and The IInspiration, to name a few. The likes of Dezmond Xavier, formerly Wes Lee in WWE, Matt Cardona, and Dolph Ziggler are not under contract with TNA, but still feature in the promotion.

TNA's next show will take place this weekend with the Final Resolution pay-per-view, followed by two tapings. The debut of TNA on AMC will be held on January 15, 2026, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Texas.