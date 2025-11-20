Backstage News On TNA Contract Status Of Former Knockout Tag Champ Jody Threat

Jody Threat has been a regular presence in TNA Wrestling since signing with the company in 2023. During her time there, she's held the Knockouts Tag Team Titles twice, alongside Dani Luna, and competed in a multitude of matches, and helped comprise the backbone of the Knockouts division. In a recent interview, Threat said that her contract with the Canadian wrestling company was going to expire soon.

According to Fightful Select, Threat's contract with TNA is set to expire on December 1, but Threat and the promotion are currently negotiating re-signing the Smash Women's Champion. Threat debuted with the company in April of 2023, after many years in independent promotions like GCW, and even a match on "AEW Dark," during what was then "Impact Wrestling's" tapings in Toronto. She is still very much active with the company, wrestling on both the November 13 and November 15 tapings in Winter Park, FL, the former home of WWE NXT.

Threat was recently one of the victims of Mercedes Mone's hunt for as many titles as possible, as she lost the Winnipeg Pro Wrestling Women's Championship last month in Winnipeg, marking Mone's 9th title belt. Threat had only been champion for 37 days, holding the title for the second time. Mone currently stands at 13 titles, after the interim ROH World Television Champion defeated Red Velvet to unify the interim title with the proper title. Mone looks to add a 14th belt on November 22, as she challenges AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander.