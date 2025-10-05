AEW's Mercedes Mone Continues Title Hunt Abroad

While fans primarily call her "The CEO," Mercedes Mone has also transformed herself into the "belt collector" as of late, with nine physical pro wrestling championship belts currently to her name. Two weeks from now, that number could go up to ten.

On Sunday, October 19, Mone will challenge Jody Threat for the Winnipeg Pro Wrestling Women's Championship at WPW's Rumble in the Burt event in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Threat, who is signed to TNA Wrestling, claimed the respective title for the second time by defeating Ava Lawless last month. Rumble in the Burt event will mark the first ever in-ring encounter between Threat and Mone.

Mone's WPW Women's Championship match will come one day after AEW WrestleDream, which emanates from St. Louis, Missouri. As of now, Mone is not advertised for an appearance or a defense of her AEW TBS Championship at WrestleDream, though that could change.

Eight days before WrestleDream, Mone will head out for another international indie event, this time centered in Greve, Denmark. BODYSLAM Wrestling made the announcement on their Instagram alongside a graphic, writing, "For the first time on Scandinavian soil, the AEW superstar and TBS Champion comes to BODYSLAM this Friday October 10 in Greve. An absolutely unique chance for Danish and Nordic wrestling fans to experience the world famous performer LIVE in front of your eyes. And it's this coming Friday!"

While unconfirmed if she'll be wrestling at the European event, BODYSLAM did tease the possibility of Mone pursuing one of its titles. With a 1,000-day-plus reign, Swedish star Aliss Ink currently holds the BODYSLAM Women's Championship.