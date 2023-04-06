Jody Threat Makes Impact Wrestling Debut

Jody Threat has arrived in Impact Wrestling. During Thursday's edition of "Impact on AXS TV," the Toronto, Ontario, Canada native made her official in-ring debut for the company, taking on fellow Canadian Tara Rising (better known as Taylor Rising on the independent circuit). Threat seized control early on, trapping Rising into a series of submissions. Rising later managed to establish brief momentum, but in the end, it was "The Wild Child" who scored the victory. After stunning her opponent with a German Suplex, Threat landed her signature F-416 to gain the pinfall.

Though it has yet to be officially confirmed by the company itself, it appears that Threat is locked into Impact going forward. During Impact's Sacrifice pay-per-view on March 24, Threat appeared in a vignette claiming she was "coming soon." Threat made her presence felt the following day, as she participated in Impact's Sacrifice Fallout television tapings in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Fightful Select later reported that Threat had in fact accepted a deal with the company.

With the recent exits of Taya Valkyrie and Chelsea Green, Impact has been signing some new Knockouts, including Threat. Threat is a six-year veteran inside the squared circle, with notable work in All Elite Wrestling, GCW, DEFY, and RevPro. A few weeks ago, Impact also announced that former AEW regular KiLynn King had officially joined the Knockouts Division as well. King wasted little time in making her mark, as she aligned herself with Taylor Wilde to form a new tag team called The Coven. Upon Valkyrie's departure from Impact last month, King and Wilde unseated The Death Dollz to become Knockouts Tag Team Champions.