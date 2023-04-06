Impact Wrestling Results (04/06): Bailey Vs. Gresham 3, Jody Threat Debuts
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "Impact Wrestling" on April 6, 2023!
Two in-ring debuts will take place on this week's "Impact" as Canadian star Jody Threat officially joins the Knockouts division. Plus, former NHL player Darren McCarty will join forces with Tommy Dreamer and Yuya Uemura to take on Bully Ray and The Good Hands in a grudge match from what happened at Sacrifice. After Bully Ray technically defeated Dreamer in a "Busted Open" match two weeks ago, McCarty got involved at ringside before Scott D'Amore and the babyface locker room came to his aid.
In a rubber match, Jonathan Gresham will once again battle "Speedball" Mike Bailey, but this time the winner will earn a shot at Trey Miguel's X-Division Championship at Rebellion a week from Sunday. Gresham won their first Impact encounter at No Surrender in February, but Bailey scored the victory in a rematch at Sacrifice. It remains to be seen what will unfold tonight with the added stakes.
Another grudge match will see PCO finally get his hands on Eddie Edwards after the former world champion attempted to leave him buried alive out in the desert a number of weeks ago. PCO was able to beat Kenny King at Sacrifice despite Edwards interfering.
Additionally, the tag team division will be showcased when NJPW Strong Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns take on NJPW's TMDK in a non-title bout. Both teams took part in the four-way Impact World Tag Team Championship match at Multiverse United last week, however Bullet Club was able to keep their reign intact.
Motor City Machine Guns vs. TMDK
Shelley and Haste start but Haste gets a cheap shot in on Sabin and Tito attacks Shelley. The Guns come back with double crossbodies out of the ring onto TMDK. MCMG double kick Haste but Sabin gets shoved into Shelley. Tito does a standing blue thunder bomb on Sabin before TMDK double team Shelley. Haste kicks and stomps Shelley on the mat. Tito props Shelley up and unloads with chops. Haste tags back in and cranks Shelley's head to the side. Tito slams Shelley and knocks Sabin down.
Shelley escapes and plants Tito in the corner. Sabin missile dropkicks Haste. Sabin plants Haste with a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Haste throws kicks and drops Sabin on his face for a two-count. Haste throows an uppercut but gets dragged out by Shelley. Shelley holds the ropes open for Sabin to dive onto TMDK. All four break down in the ring and end up on the mat. Sabin manages to flip Tito over and then the Guns double team Haste and then Tito. Shelley crucifix plants Haste and Sabin floats over for the three.
Winners: Motor City Machine Guns
Backstage, The Guns walk into Bullet Club and tease another a shot. Sabin says they have a rematch and up the ante to make it an Ultimate X match.
Edwards approaches King in the locker room. Eddie wants to make sure King has his back against PCO. King gets sarcastic before turning Eddie down after what happened at Sacrifice.
Dreamer finds Scott D'Amore and says he's serious about having him on his team at Rebellion. Scott says he's past that but Dreamer pitches him on it anyway.
Contender's Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey
Trey Miguel joins commentary.
Bailey and Gresham slowly lock hands and do a test of strength. They lock up again and Gresham gets backed into the corner. They shove each other before picking up the pace. Gresham lands a dropkick but Bailey fires back with a series a kicks before Gresham spills to the apron. They slowly step back inside. After the break, they attempt pinfalls on each other. They attempt backslides while at a stalemate before reaching the ropes to break.
They butt heads to meet before trading several chops. Gresham flies into the ring by tying Bailey up with an Octopus attempt. Bailey plants Gresham into a cover for a nearfall. Gresham applies a figure four. Bailey flips it over to apply pressure but gets flipped back. They finally roll outside to break the lock. Bailey almost kicks and Gresham almost chops Trey on commentary. Bailey moonsaults out of the ring. They duke it out as Trey missile dropkicks both of them to make it a draw.
Winner: No Contest
Trey grabs his spray paint but returns to stand off with both of them only to retreat.
The Design have a conversation on the stairs. Deaner says he's surprised Sami made it this far. Sami says he's ready for Step 7... which is where learns to eliminate all other authority in his life.
Bailey and Gresham argue with Santino when Trey walks up. Santino books a three-way elimination match for Rebellion.
Jody Threat vs. Tara Rising
Lock up starts. Jody takes Tara down with a left arm hold. Threat pivots to a headlock as we see footage of Santino laid out backstage. Threat uppercuts Tara in the corner. Tara dodges in another corner but gets hoisted up for a moment. Threat delivers a few clotheslines and then a running knee in the ropes followed by the release German suplex. Jody drops her with the F416 for the win.
Winner: Jody Threat
Dango and medics check on Santino when D'Amore walks up. Dango says it was The Design. Dango thinks he's in charge now, but D'Amore isn't buying it. Dango wants The Design. Santino chimes in and says this is an opportunity to educate his son at Rebellion. Santino says he has to remind people who he is: Santino, Dango, and Hendry vs. The Design is booked for Rebellion.
Tasha Steelz is interviewed by Gia Miller. Steelz said she went home and had to find herself. Gisele Shaw and co. quickly interrupt. Steelz said she has no problem whooping her next week. Gisele thinks Tasha has bitten off more than she can chew.
Bully Ray & Good Hands vs. Dreamer, Uemura & McCarty
Skyler and Dreamer start. Skyler does a headlock takedown. Hotch comes in and gets hit with a hip toss. Yuya takes over but Hotch escapes and tags Skyler. Yuya tags out to Dreamer, who drops Skyler with a neckbreaker. Yuya returns with an arm breaker from the top. Hotch takes Dreamer down and Bully gets a cheap shot in from the apron. Skyler back in for a moment before tagging Bully for the first time. Bully throws punches until Dreamer drops him with a DDT.
McCarty gets the tag and he throws punches at The Good Hands. Thesz Press on Hotch connects before tossing him out. Skyler gets thrown out as well so that Yuya does a crossbody out onto them. Darren is fired up and wants Bully. Bully steps in and they circle but Bully ducks up. Skyler attacks from behind, but McCarty comes back with a Stunner for the win.
Winners: Darren McCarty, Yuya Uemura & Tommy Dreamer
Kenny King runs in and joins the heels, as does Masha Slamovich. Killer Kelly and Kazarian run in to neutralize as battle lines are drawn.
We get an extensive look at Josh Alexander's historic world title reign, plus a congratulations to Jordynne Grace for winning her body-building competition.
We see a recap of Deonna Purrazzo winning the four-way at Multiverse United. Deonna says the last 18 months have been a roller coaster. She went from world champ to tag champ with her best friend to nothing. She built the age of the Virtuosa upon arrival. She wasn't prepared for a title match at Rebellion, but she's ready. Deonna says Jordynne has never beaten her, while she has never beaten Mickie. Deonna says she will become a three-time champ.