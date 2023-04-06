Impact Wrestling Results (04/06): Bailey Vs. Gresham 3, Jody Threat Debuts

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "Impact Wrestling" on April 6, 2023!

Two in-ring debuts will take place on this week's "Impact" as Canadian star Jody Threat officially joins the Knockouts division. Plus, former NHL player Darren McCarty will join forces with Tommy Dreamer and Yuya Uemura to take on Bully Ray and The Good Hands in a grudge match from what happened at Sacrifice. After Bully Ray technically defeated Dreamer in a "Busted Open" match two weeks ago, McCarty got involved at ringside before Scott D'Amore and the babyface locker room came to his aid.

In a rubber match, Jonathan Gresham will once again battle "Speedball" Mike Bailey, but this time the winner will earn a shot at Trey Miguel's X-Division Championship at Rebellion a week from Sunday. Gresham won their first Impact encounter at No Surrender in February, but Bailey scored the victory in a rematch at Sacrifice. It remains to be seen what will unfold tonight with the added stakes.

Another grudge match will see PCO finally get his hands on Eddie Edwards after the former world champion attempted to leave him buried alive out in the desert a number of weeks ago. PCO was able to beat Kenny King at Sacrifice despite Edwards interfering.

Additionally, the tag team division will be showcased when NJPW Strong Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns take on NJPW's TMDK in a non-title bout. Both teams took part in the four-way Impact World Tag Team Championship match at Multiverse United last week, however Bullet Club was able to keep their reign intact.

Remember to refresh the page throughout the night for the latest results.