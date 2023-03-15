Former AEW Regular KiLynn King Signs With Impact Wrestling

KiLynn King has made a name for herself over the last few years as a free agent who has popped up in many promotions. During the pandemic, she began working for AEW and has since competed in five "AEW Dynamite" matches. In 2022, she became a regular on "NWA Powerrr" and challenged for the NWA World Women's Championship on a number of occasions. But now, her path has brought her to Impact Wrestling. During a new interview with Steve Fall on "Ten Count," King announced she has signed an exclusive deal.

"I had been trying to get some work there for a while. Tommy Dreamer and Gail [Kim] were both big advocates for me there," King said before explaining how she came in to work two "Before The Impact" pre-show matches against Taylor Wilde and Gisele Shaw to serve as a tryout. "About a week or two after I had that interaction with them, I got a call saying, 'Hey, we want to offer you something', and I was like, 'Yeah.'"

King added, "The moment I got there, the backstage atmosphere was just amazing. Everybody is so uplifting and encouraging. They just want the best product out there and that's the kind of locker room you want to be in. So as soon as I got the phone call, my gut immediately was like, 'Yep, you're gonna do this. This is the next step.'"

The 31-year-old returned to the promotion on the March 9 episode of "Impact" when she aligned with Taylor Wilde to form The Coven. The new duo will challenge The Death Dollz for the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship on this Thursday's new episode.

