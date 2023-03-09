Impact Wrestling Results (03/09): Gisele Shaw Challenges Mickie James For The Knockouts Title

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "Impact Wrestling" on March 9, 2023!

In the main of this week's episode, Mickie James will put her Knockouts World Championship on the line against "the new" Gisele Shaw. "The Quintessential Diva" recently scored a win over Deonna Purrazzo and added Savannah Evans to her backup. James previously defeated Shaw in a singles match at Victory Road in Septemebr while James was in the midst of her Last Rodeo. Shaw previously challenged Jordynne Grace for the title but is confident she can dethrone "Hardcore Country." Whoever wins tonight will defend against Grace at Sacrifice on March 24.

Elsewhere tonight, Jonathan Gresham will take on KUSHIDA in their first singles match since 2018 during their time in Ring of Honor. Gresham recently scored a win over "Speedball" Mike Bailey, while KUSHIDA battled Bullet Club at No Surrender. Additionally, Sami Callihan continues his trek to officially joining The Design when faces Rhino, who pleaded with Callihan not to join the faction last week.

Remember to refresh the page throughout the night for the latest results.