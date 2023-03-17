New Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions Crowned In Wake Of Taya Valkyrie's Arrival To AEW

As Taya Valkyrie settles into her new home of AEW, she's prepared to tie up some loose ends in the promotions she was working with prior. First on the list was Impact Wrestling.

On this week's edition of "Impact," Valkyrie and Rosemary stepped up on behalf of The Death Dollz to defend their Knockouts Tag Team Championships against the newly-formed team of Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King — also known as The Coven. The Death Dollz appeared poised to retain when Valkyrie delivered a Blue Thunder Bomb to King, but in the end, new Knockouts Tag Team Champions were crowned. After stunning Valkyrie with a roundhouse kick, King unloaded a spinning slam on Valkyrie to secure the pinfall victory for The Coven.

The victory was King's first title in a major company and her first overall win since signing with Impact. Meanwhile, Wilde becomes a three-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion and holds gold for the first time in 13 years.

As Impact welcomes in their new champions, Taya Valkyrie appears to officially be headed on her way out, as a report from Fightful Select indicated Valkyrie had informed Impact and Major League Wrestling of her full-time signing with AEW by late February. While she is no longer a titleholder in Impact, Valkyrie still remains the MLW World Women's Featherweight Champion and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion.

As of this writing, Valkyrie is still set to work on MLW's upcoming television tapings in April. This weekend, she will return to AAA for the women's Lucha Libre World Cup.