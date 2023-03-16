Impact Wrestling Results (03/16): The Coven Challenge Death Dollz For Tag Team Titles

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "Impact Wrestling" on March 16, 2023!

In what appears to be Taya Valkyrie's final "Impact" appearance, The Death Dollz will put their Knockouts World Tag Team Championship on the line against The Coven — a newly formed tag team featuring Taylor Wilde and recent signee KiLynn King. Death Dollz have survived VXT and The Hex thus far, but Wilde's black magic poses a threat to the underworld team. Per the agreement made with Rosemary last week, if The Coven loses tonight, Wilde must give up using magic.

Serving as a preview for both Sacrifice and Multiverse United, Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, and Frankie Kazarian will unite to take on the Bullet Club trio of Kenta, Ace Austin, and Chris Bey. Alexander, Swann, and Kazarian will test their strengths as a unit here before taking on Kushida and Motor City Machine Guns at Sacrifice, which will prelude Alexander's World title defense against Kushida at the upcoming crossover event.

In singles competition, Steve Maclin is slated to take on Heath in only their second one-on-one match. The two recently competed in a four-way contender's match at No Surrender, where Maclin emerged victorious to secure a spot in the main event of Rebellion in April.

Plus, Jonathan Gresham and "Speedball" Mike Bailey will team up once again to take on Decay's Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus. Gresham and Bailey came up short to Motor City Machine Guns last month in their first attempt as a team. It remains to be seen how they will fair up against the mysterious Decay.

Remember to refresh the page throughout the night for the latest results.