Taya Valkyrie Officially Done With Impact Wrestling

Taya Valkyrie has reportedly finished up her dates with Impact Wrestling.

According to PWInsider, the former Impact Knockouts Champion is believed to be signing a contract elsewhere. Interestingly, current AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill challenged a Canadian wrestler to face her at the upcoming episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. With Valkyrie being Canadian, rumors have started swirling that she could now be AEW-bound.

It's claimed that WWE will unlikely be her next destination after the organization dropped the ball on her in 2021. Valkyrie became Franky Monet on the "WWE NXT" brand, but she was released from her contract before completing a year with the promotion. The 39-year-old recently said she got the "s***ty end of the stick" in WWE and that she was not truly given an opportunity to showcase her talents.

Valkyrie made her debut for Impact Wrestling in February 2017. During her first stint with the promotion, she became the longest-reigning Knockouts Champion in history – a record she still holds to this date. She departed Impact in January 2021 to join WWE. Valkyrie returned to Impact following her WWE release at the Multiverse of Matches event during WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas. It's said that content has been filmed to explain Valkyrie's latest exit from the company.

At present, the 2019 Knockout of the Year is the AAA Reina de Reinas Champion and MLW World Women's Featherweight Champion. It's currently unclear what will happen to these reigns if she signs an agreement with another promotion.