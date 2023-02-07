Taya Valkyrie Is Still Confused By Her Brief WWE Run - Exclusive

Former WWE superstar Taya Valkyrie was released in November 2021 after just debuting in May, not getting a chance to showcase her abilities in the company. Valkyrie debuted in "WWE NXT," and quickly put then "NXT" Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez on notice, stating that "La Wera Loca" had placed a target on her back, then disappeared shortly after getting that title shot, seemingly becoming another casualty of "budget cuts."

During an interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Valkyrie spoke about her WWE departure and whether or not the new regime could offer her the chance to return. At the time Valkyrie worked with WWE, Triple H, the current Chief Content Officer, was running "NXT." Valkyrie stated that she already "conquered" the WWE mountain by getting hired in the first place and that was something "a lot of people never ever reached." Despite feeling good about accomplishing that goal, Valkyrie felt she got the "s***ty end of the stick" and wasn't allowed to show what she could do to the fullest.

"You never want to say never," Valkyrie said. "But definitely if that was to come up and if that opportunity was there, I just really would want to have a conversation just for my own sake to be like, "What was that? That's it. That's all I want is for someone to tell me what that was."