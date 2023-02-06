Taya Valkyrie Discusses Contract Status, Possible WWE Return, Potential Mercedes Mone Match, MLW's Move To REELZ, & More! - Exclusive

Nick Hausman: So Taya, you are, of course, four-time Reina de Reinas Champion, former WWE star, and you are going to be teaming with Magno "The Man Mountain" Rudo versus Simone Williams, an Australian pro wrestler. She's making her debut, and she's tagging with what was described as a very special, mysterious guest, Johnny VaVOOM. Now, I think I know who Johnny VaVOOM may be.

Yeah, I know, a man of many names, and finally making his way to Lucha VaVOOM this next week. So it's going to be an exciting night for everybody.

Do you get excited, or do you get more nervous when you have to wrestle your husband?

I get more excited, because we have had two one-on-one matches before. We've tagged together as a team several times, obviously having been in factions and things like that across the board in "Lucha Underground" and AAA and Impact.

But no, it's exciting, and I'm also excited for him to just experience VaVOOM, because it is so different than anything else, than any other company I've worked for. And me being like a theater kid and growing up in ballet and theater, being in that environment and being in that beautiful Mayan Theater in downtown Los Angeles, it's just a really magical show, and I don't think that I can explain it. People have to just experience it.

Now you say that, but I need you to try to paint a picture for everybody, because I agree with you. I'm also a theater kid, and Lucha VaVOOM shows are very special. They're like over the top. It's a different vibe. Can you do your best to try to tell people how this show is different in your eyes?

I really see it as a variety show more than anything, because you do have the lucha libre in between other performances. So we've had different burlesque, contortionists, singers, comedians, do bits in between all the matches, so you're getting such an array of entertainment. There's never a dull moment. The lighting is different. The commentators are speaking over the matches and there's music playing, and it's just a full vibe. You feel the energy, you're excited, you feel included. You are also in a room with fans that aren't necessarily wrestling fans. They're coming to be entertained. And that's exactly what Lucha VaVOOM is ... My costumes in general are over the top, but I feel like at VaVOOM, it's like, if I think I'm going too far, I probably should still go farther.

Do you have something special up your sleeve for this show? Do you got anything in mind?

I do have a few options. I'm not going to divulge everything, but of course, it'll be special and stupidly over the top and ridiculous.