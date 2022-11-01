Latest Update Regarding Sasha Banks' WWE Status

Despite months of rumors, Sasha Banks hasn't been seen on WWE television since the May 13 episode of "WWE SmackDown," when she and Naomi successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Natalya and Shayna Baszler. The following episode of "WWE Raw" saw the two walk out on the company prior to the show, handing over their titles on the way out. But while fan expectations of an immediate return in the Paul Levesque era of WWE have yet to be realized, there's now been a positive update regarding the Legit Boss potentially coming back to the fold.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Banks was backstage at a WWE live event this past weekend in Mexico City. She spent time hanging with her former tag team partner Bayley, as well as AAA wrestler Mamba, with the trio going out for food and to a bar. While this is not a confirmation that Banks is returning anytime soon, it is a good sign of a positive relationship between her and the company.

Banks and Naomi were both reportedly on expiring contracts prior to their walk-out, and it was recently stated that there have been "hang-ups" in negotiations between the two sides regarding a potential return. While the duo hasn't been seen on television in several months, they've kept busy thanks to a variety of outside projects, including promotional events, convention appearances, and even modeling. They recently reunited with several WWE stars at a red carpet event to promote the release of Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" movie, an event that saw them hanging out with The New Day and Naomi's husband, Jimmy Uso.