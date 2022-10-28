Backstage News On Sasha Banks' WWE Contract

Sasha Banks is everywhere except WWE these days. Banks has been seen out and about frequently, most recently at the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere. But in terms of WWE, movement on Banks returning to the promotion seem to have screeched to a halt over the last month.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that while the former WWE Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion is under WWE contract, there is no return date scheduled for her at this time. Meltzer further noted that there were "hang-ups" in negotiations between the two sides regarding a potential return for Banks.

It should be noted that "The Boss" had been reportedly released by WWE back in June, only a month after her and Naomi walked out of an episode of "WWE Monday Night Raw" in May, following a creative disagreement with then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Meltzer's latest report would seem to suggest a new deal was later reached between the two sides, though it wouldn't explain why there were still issues in negotiations.

Regardless, the latest report continues to suggest Banks' status with WWE is more up in the air than previous thought. A return to WWE for both her and Naomi seemed imminent following McMahon's retirement in July, with reports even suggesting Banks and Naomi were once again listed on WWE's internal roster in August. No hint of them returning has been made since however, with both focusing on outside projects, with Banks even changing her social media handles to her real name.