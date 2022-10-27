Sasha Banks And Naomi Reunite With WWE Stars

Neither Sasha Banks nor Naomi have been seen in the wrestling world since they chose to walk out of a "WWE Raw" taping on May 16, relinquishing their Women's Tag Team Championships in the process. Since that point, the two of them have been seen together numerous times, whether at signings, press events, or even on the catwalk, but this week they have reunited with several other WWE Superstars.

Naomi and Banks were attending Wednesday's premiere event in Los Angeles for Marvel's latest movie, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and they were joined by Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, and Naomi's husband Jimmy Uso. The group shared images of themselves on the purple carpet, both taking pictures and dancing at one point, which instantly caught the attention of the WWE Universe.

Several of the wrestlers in attendance posted images, with Naomi even tweeting, "Man I've missed y'all," with a laughing emoji.

Of course, seeing the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with other members of the roster is sure to spark speculation that they are returning to the ring, however, it very much remains unclear if a return to wrestling is in their future. Both wrestlers were reportedly on expiring contracts when they walked out on the company, and since that point, there have been conflicting rumors and reports about the status of each woman. When Triple H was asked about them, he simply said that "time will tell," as he went on to heavily praise the Legit Boss.

Banks and Naomi have now worked with Marvel on several projects, with the two appearing on the green carpet for the launch of the Disney+ series, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," while Naomi was also involved in promoting the DVD release of "Thor: Love And Thunder."