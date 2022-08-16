Sasha Banks, Naomi Make Public Appearance Amid WWE Comeback Rumors

Amid rumors of her WWE comeback, Sasha Banks has changed up her look again.

On Monday night, Banks posted photos of herself and Naomi — the other woman who walked out of WWE on May 16 — at the premiere of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" in Los Angeles. Through the post, Banks also sent out a "Hi" to Mark Ruffalo, one of the stars of the upcoming Disney+ series.

Earlier this week, Banks unveiled her plans to switch to a blonde/balayage look via Insagram Stories, asking her followers if they knew a good hairstylist in Los Angeles. Banks had previously changed her hairstyle to add the colors yellow and red to her signature blue and green streaks.

It is widely believed that Banks and Naomi are on their way back to WWE. During the recent episode of his "Sunday Night's Main Event" podcast, Dave Meltzer reported that "it's just a question of which week" WWE plans to bring back the former Women's Tag Team Champions, and not a matter of if.

Meltzer also floated the possibility of Banks & Naomi returning immediately after new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are crowned, which would set up a feud for the titles they never lost. He also noted that WWE felt "it wasn't a good idea" to put them in the tournament itself just to build more anticipation for their eventual comeback.

As noted earlier, Alexa Bliss & Asuka progressed to the next round of the tourney on this week's "WWE Raw," setting up a semi-final clash against Dakota Kai & IO SKY for next week. The winners of that match will face a tag team from the SmackDown / NXT side of the bracket.

Banks and Naomi made their first post-WWE public appearances at the Chicago And Entertainment Expo Convention (C2E2) earlier this month. At the time of their WWE walkout, both wrestlers were reportedly on expiring contracts. While Naomi was reportedly negotiating a new deal, Banks' contract was set to expire sometime later this year, per former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide. It would appear that they will be signing new contracts to complete their WWE comeback.