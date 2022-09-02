Triple H Comments On Sasha Banks Possible WWE Return

Sasha Banks reportedly walked out of the May 16 edition of "WWE Raw" alongside tag team partner Naomi, placing their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the desk of then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. The pairing was suspended following their actions and have not been seen on WWE TV since the occurrence. However, neither Laurinaitis nor Vince McMahon are in power within WWE anymore, as Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have taken over the role of co-CEOS, while 14-time world champion Paul "Triple H" Levesque has become head of creative and the Head of Talent Relations. Since then, rumors of Banks' impending return have been the talk of the wrestling world. But is it actually happening?

"Time will tell," Levesque said during an interview with Ariel Helwani of "BT Sport." "Communication breakdowns are terrible, and there is a communication breakdown there for whatever reason. Starting back up that communication is not a difficult process, but it can be a process ... But she's [an] unbelievably talented young woman that can do just about anything she wants. It just comes down to what does she want to do now with her life, her career, whatever that is. Like, the passion clearly for what we do, there's a passion for other things as well. So it comes down to what does she want to do. Because it's gotta be right for her, gotta be right for everybody."

"She is, I think as you've seen over the course of her career .... just an unbelievable performer that I believe in with everything that I have," he continued. "[She] is one of the biggest stars in our business."

