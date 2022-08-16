Stephanie McMahon Addresses Briefly Stepping Away From WWE Before Returning As Co-CEO

2022 has been an eventful year for Stephanie McMahon. Back in May, she took a leave of absence from WWE, fueling a whirlwind of rumors about her future with the company. Some fans and pundits speculated that she was on thin ice after stories emerged about WWE management reportedly questioning her abilities as an executive. Meanwhile, other reports claimed she had to step aside for personal reasons.

Skip ahead to July, and the 45-year-old former WWF Women's Champion was announced as the new co-CEO of WWE following the retirement of her father, Vince McMahon. By inheriting what is essentially the top position in the company, she crushed any doubts about her long-term future with the promotion. However, it seems that some of the rumors pertaining to her brief hiatus about her absence may have been blown out of proportion.

During the latest WWE earnings call, McMahon revealed that she took a break to spend more time with her family, echoing sentiments that she expressed in a tweet from May of this year.

"I have worked my entire life for this business. I love this business. I took a leave of absence realizing that I needed a little bit of time with my family, given the grueling schedule and nature [of WWE]. I got about three weeks, which is more than a lot of other folks get, and I was not forced into returning as the CEO and Chairman in the interim position — I offered."

McMahon went on to address her future plans for the company, stating that WWE will continue providing entertainment and escapism for fans all around the world. "We truly bring people together for generations, from all over the world, with all different backgrounds."