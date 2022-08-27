Sasha Banks Looks Ready To Compete Ahead Of Rumored WWE Comeback

Sasha Banks' WWE future has been up in the air ever since she and Naomi walked out of an episode of "Raw" back in May following a dispute over their creative direction and booking. Both Superstars were subsequently suspended and buried on WWE programming, leading to speculation that they'd been released from their contracts. However, with Triple H now in charge of the company's creative direction, many fans and pundits expect "The Boss" to return to action soon. And if her latest photo update is any indication, she seems ready to compete again.

Banks shared an Instagram story on Saturday, August 27, posting a photo that showed her in the gym boasting a shredded look and posing in front of a mirror. The photo will undoubtedly fuel the rumors that she's preparing for a comeback, but the 30-year-old is keeping her cards close to the vest at the time of this writing.

However, some signs do point toward Banks and Naomi returning to the sports entertainment promotion. The former was recently listed to compete in a celebrity flag football game hosted by the Los Angeles Rams, albeit under her real name, Mercedes Varnado. However, when her name was omitted from a subsequent team sheet, the automatic assumption was that she was on her way back to the world of pro wrestling.

WWE is currently hosting a Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament to crown champions for the titles previously vacated by Banks and Naomi. However, it remains to be seen if the duo will show up to confront the eventual winners.