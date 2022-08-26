Second Team Advances To Final Of WWE Women's Tag Title Tournament

The tournament final to decide the next WWE Women's Tag Team Champions is now set. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY will face the makeshift team of Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on Monday night's episode of "Raw."

Rodriguez and Aliyah advanced to the final by defeating Sonya Deville and Natalya on Friday night's "SmackDown." Rodriguez pinned Deville with the Texana Bomb to get the pin. Deville and Natalya won a "Second Chance" Fatal Four-Way Match earlier in the show to advance to the semifinal. The four-way match included the teams that lost in the first round of the tournament. It was made after Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were pulled from the tournament due to an injury to Dolin.

No matter what the outcome is on Monday, history will be made. SKY, Kai and Rodriguez are all former holders of the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship. In fact, Kai and Rodriguez won the titles together on two different occasions. No one has both the "NXT" and WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on their career resume. Whoever wins Monday will be the first to do so.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles were vacated in May after the former titleholders Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company and were suspended indefinitely. It was months before WWE would address the situation surrounding the titles, finally announcing the tournament in early August. There have been reports that Banks and Naomi could return to WWE under the new creative regime led by Paul "Triple H" Levesque.