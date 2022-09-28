Naomi Featured In Ad For Upcoming Marvel DVD Release

Marvel has enlisted Naomi to bring the "glow" to the marketing campaign for one of their latest releases. Naomi took to Twitter to post an animated picture of the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion wielding Mjölnir, the hammer of Marvel's Thor.

"You all know I bring the Thunder," Naomi tweeted. "Which is why I loved watching Jane become the Mighty Thor in Marvel Studios' "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Naomi was promoting the home video release of the most recent Marvel Cinematic Universe film which was recently released on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD. The film features original "Thor" love interest Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, return to the MCU as a superhero in her own right, wielding the reconstructed Mjölnir alongside her estranged ex. The promotional tweet marks Naomi's first appearance in a piece of Disney-owned content — her tag team partner, Sasha Banks, appeared in several episodes of Disney's "The Mandalorian."

Naomi and Banks have been absent from WWE programming, since walking out of WWE over creative frustrations back in May, vacating the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in the process. They have been a portrait of solidarity in the aftermath, with Naomi accompanying Sasha on red carpets and even appearing at New York Fashion Week. The two were also recently spotted hanging out with Bayley and Titus O'Neil at a baseball game in New York City earlier this month. While the former champions have yet to return to the company, recent reports indicate that both of them are back on WWE's internal roster, suggesting some kind of reconciliation has taken place in the aftermath of Vince McMahon's resignation from WWE. Neither Banks nor Naomi have commented publicly on the situation, while WWE released a lengthy statement after the duo walked out.