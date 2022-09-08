Sasha Banks And Naomi Spotted Hanging With WWE Stars

Sasha Banks and Naomi, who were suspended by WWE following a real-life walk out almost four months ago, have been spotted hanging out with other WWE stars.

On Instagram, WWE Ambassador Titus O'Neil posted a series of images of himself, Banks, Naomi, and Bayley attending a Major League Baseball game in New York. The posts, which were uploaded to O'Neil's Instagram story, showed the quartet attending the New York Yankees victory against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. The images saw O'Neill posing for a photo with Bayley, Banks, Naomi, and two other unnamed individuals, while the remaining images were of O'Neil taking selfies with Banks and Naomi individually, as well as a picture of Banks holding a baseball while sitting in her seat.

Banks and Naomi, who won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the second night of WrestleMania 38, were stripped of the titles in May following a reported creative dispute with then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, resulting in the duo walking out on the company prior to an episode of "WWE Raw." Since the incident, the pair have not been seen on WWE programming, with their last televised appearance coming on the May 13 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in a tag team match against Natalya and Shayna Baszler. Now, with McMahon out of the picture following his resignation in the midst of sexual misconduct allegations, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has taken over as Chief Creative Officer. Levesque recently discussed the duo when speaking with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport prior to the Clash at the Castle premium live event, confirming that there was a "communication breakdown," but suggested the ball was in Banks' court, in particular, in regard to what she wishes to do with her career in the future, and an imminent WWE return has been widely reported.