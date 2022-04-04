Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Shayna Baszler and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega

We go back to the ring for the women’s Fatal 4 Way and out first are Naomi and Sasha Banks. Naomi comes out first but a neon green Ferrari (or a Lamborghini?) comes driving out to the stage next. Banks is driving the car. Naomi hops in and they drive it a few feet before getting out and walking down the ramp. Banks and Naomi pose on the stage as pyro goes off. Out next comes Liv Morgan, apparently dressed like Catwoman. Rhea Ripley is out next and pyro explodes as she does her big stomp. Ripley is dressed like Morgan. Shayna Baszler and Natalya are out together. Out next are WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega. Graves goes on about the dirty celebration he has planned for this.

The bell rings and Carmella gets her face mask on. Graves wishes her good luck. Ripley starts off with Vega but she tells Carmella to come in instead. Carmella sizes Ripley up but tags in Banks. Fans pop as Banks and Ripley face off for a test of strength. Ripley immediately takes Banks down for a 2 count. They trade counters on the mat. Banks tries to take Ripley down into the Bank Statement. It’s blocked but Banks blocks the Riptide. Ripley blocks the Backstabber. They have words now as Banks gets up from the mat.

Liv tags in now. The champs pulls Ripley off the apron and beat her down. Liv leaps out of the ring at one side, taking the champs down, while Banks leaps out the other side and takes Baszler and Natalya down, who were assaulting Naomi. Liv and Banks go at it in the ring now. Liv with double knees to the jaw after Banks works her over. Natalya tags herself in as Liv nails Oblivion to Banks. Natalya with the running kick to the back of Liv’s head, then the kick to the face. Baszler comes in and levels Liv with a shot to the jaw. Baszler makes the champs put their brakes on as they try to come in and stop her pin.

Baszler starts stomping on Liv’s ankle now. Liv screams out in pain. Baszler with a submission to Liv’s foot and leg now, making her scream out. Liv drops Baszler with an enziguri but Baszler runs over her with a clothesline. Carmella tags herself in and yells at Baszler to get out. Carmella takes Liv to the corner and works her over. Vega tags in for the double team.

Vega with Code Red to Liv but Ripley makes the save. Everyone comes in trading their finishing moves now. Carmella tries to bring Ripley from the top with a hurricanrana but Ripley overpowers with a powerbomb attempt. Carmella blocks that and still hits her hurricanrana. Vega leaps out to take Ripley down on the floor. Banks and Naomi double team Liv now. Vega and Baszler double team Naomi in one corner for a superplex while Carmella and Natalya try for the same double superplex to Banks in the opposite corner. However, Liv and Ripley each go to one of the corners and bring the other two groups to the mat with the double collapsing towers.

Naomi covers Liv for 2. Liv and Ripley double team Naomi. They hit a double team Riptide – Backstabber combo for a 2 count but Banks makes the save. Baszler tosses Banks to the floor. Natalya sends Ripley into the ring post. Baszler and Natalya double team Naomi for a 2 count as Liv breaks it up. Baszler decks Liv and slams her with an inverted sideslam. Natalya and Baszler go for a Hart Attack to Naomi but the champs break it up. Carmella drops Natalya with a superkick. Naomi and the champs trade shots now. Carmella decks Naomi for a close 2 count. Graves and Carmella can’t believe it.

Carmella with another quick 2 count to Naomi. Carmella throws a fit now. Naomi with a big kick to Carmella’s face. Banks goes to the top and hits a Frogsplash to Carmella for another close 2 count. Banks with the Bank Statement to Carmella but Vega pulls Carmella out of the ring to safety. Banks with a Meteora off the apron to Vega. Carmella brings Banks back into the ring but Banks counters. Naomi tags in and kicks Carmella. Banks and Naomi with a big double team to Carmella in the middle of the ring for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: Sasha Banks and Naomi

